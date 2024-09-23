The University of Windsor has been selected as the host of the 2026 U Sports men’s volleyball championship.

The 57th U Sports championship will be held at the Toldo Centre and will feature eight teams, including the host Lancers.

James Gravelle, head coach of the Lancers men's volleyball team, told CTV Windsor that he's excited for the student athletes who put in so much work every day.

"We have a group of nine fourth-year players. We're excited for the opportunity for that group to work together this season in their fourth year and next year, where we're going to be hosting nationals, to be able to cap off their volleyball careers at the University of Windsor together," he says.

The three-day tournament will see the teams compete for the Tantramar trophy, named after the Tantramar Marshes near New Brunswick’s Mount Allison University.

Quintin Greenidge, a biology student and a second-year player of the Lancer’s men's volleyball team, told CTV Windsor it's just a feeling of excitement and gratitude that we're going to be able to host this tournament.

Greenidge says that Toldo Centre is a very special place.

"It's not just student life here; it's also the community. It blends both together and invites students and communities here to play, to be recreational. I think that's very special is that we're not just a university campus; we have a large community that is involved here, which is the biggest thing that I think involves our support of the teams and life here at Windsor," he says.

The national championship is scheduled for March 13 to March 15, 2026.