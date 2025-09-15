The House of Commons reconvenes on Monday with the first few weeks of the sitting building toward the Carney government tabling its first budget next month.

Carney has said that the budget will include both "austerity'' and "investment,'' as the government looks to rein in operational spending while putting money into projects aimed at growing the economy.

Lydia Miljan, University of Windsor political science professor, said Canadians are looking for results.

"We had an election back in the spring, The Carney government made some promises about getting the country moving. So far we don't have a trade deal with the Trump administration. We still have some pretty serious tariffs against our steel and aluminium, so I think there's an expectation that there will be some sort of negotiations, there should be some results from that," Miljan said.

Carney will also square off with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in Parliament for the first time.

Poilievre will once again take a seat in the House of Commons after winning a byelection in Alberta last month .

The Conservatives have signalled that they will be focusing on the cost of living, crime and immigration in the upcoming session.

Miljan said the Conservatives will need to make a decision on how they choose to maneuver this session of Parliament.

"The Conservatives are in a tricky position given that they know that some of the reasons why people were turned off from them in the last election is that Poilievre was considered too negative. He's got to sort of walk that really fine line of how do you be critical without being too negative so that people see that you have something more in the tank. You can't just be negative saying no no no to everything, you've got to actually show people what you would do differently," she said.

Miljan said polls show Carney continues to have support and confidence from most of the country.

"I think he's got that because there was a vacuum, there wasn't any criticism over the summer really. You had the premiers a little bit, but even there, a lot of premiers are really supportive of this government, but not having the Conservative leader in the House, not getting that air time, not having people hear their message really hurt them, and it's crucial for all opposition parties to have a leader in the House," said Miljan.

The NDP will try to regain their footing amid their leadership contest after a crushing defeat in April saw them lose recognized party status in the House.

-With files from The Canadian Press