The University of Windsor Lancers men’s hockey team’s quest for a national title came to an end Saturday afternoon in Halifax, N.S.

The Lancers lost to the host Saint Mary’s Huskies 4-1 in the semifinal at Scotiabank Centre.

Through the first period, the Lancers found themselves in a hole after giving up three unanswered goals in the opening frame.

Midway through the third period, the Lancers found some life on a Ray Hamlin power-play goal.

Minutes later, the Lancers appeared to have another goal on an Owen Jones wraparound, before it was waved off. Officials didn’t clarify whether it was due to a player in the crease or goaltender interference .

The Huskies buried an empty net goal in the final minutes to end the Lancers season.

Hamlin was named the team’s player of the game for Windsor, who entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian