A chance to have a discussion around the current state of homelessness locally.

The Odette Commerce Society will hold an expert panel as part of its 5-Day Campaign, bringing together community leaders and frontline professionals.

Universities across the nation host their own 5-Day Campaign which features different events to educate, raise awareness, and raise funds for those that are at risk of or experiencing homelessness.

The panel is led by President Makennah Murphy and the Society's Executive Committee, but will also feature Mayor Drew Dilkens alongside leaders in healthcare, emergency services, mental health, and crisis response.

Panelists will provide insights into local trends, highlight work underway at the H4 Hub, and discuss solution-oriented programs and services designed to support individuals experiencing homelessness through coordinated community action.

Murphy says there will be a range of experts such as the mayor, Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare President and CEO Bill Marra, Windsor Police Chief Jason Crowley, among others.

"Basically these experts are going to be sharing their experiences, and a lot of information about the services H4 provides. And ultimately how students, faculty, and staff can really get involved to support individuals facing homelessness in our community."

She's hoping this can become a yearly event.

"So a lot of Canadian universities will have their own 5-Day Chapter, where they support their local homeless community. And so I figured after I worked with H4, and after seeing other universities do this, it became my passion project. I was like 'well, why can't the University of Windsor have a Chapter?'."

Murphy says the hope is to remove the stigma and misconceptions around homelessness.

"I think everyone wants a solution to homelessness, they just don't really understand why it always starts. So, I hope people walk out of that room, and are just a bit more informed, and also know ways that they can give back that might not always be financially, but ways they can get involved to support the community too."

The panel will take place at the Odette School of Business in Room 123 at 401 Sunset Avenue.

The panel will run from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.