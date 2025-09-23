Contracts ratified at the University of Windsor.

The unions representing special constables and engineering staff at the University of Windsor have announced that the tentative agreements reached last week were ratified by both bargaining units on Monday.

Local 2458 represents 16 engineering staff at the Energy Conversion Centre. Their contracts were reportedly ratified with 87 per cent approval.

Unifor Local 444 represents 26 special constables at the university who voted 100 per cent in favour of the deal.

444 secretary-treasurer, Manny Cardoso, said the main sticking points of wages and contract language were addressed without having to make any requested concessions.

"We were able to get a wage rate that keeps us in line with inflation and it wasn't exorbitant or anything, but, it was something that they were satisfied with, that's what they had asked for. We weren't looking to blow anything up, they weren't looking to make it, you know, a home run, it was a good deal, a reasonable deal, a deal that both sides could live with and they were happy with it," Cardoso said.

Negotiations came down to the wire back in August, with just hours before the collective agreements ended, both sides agreed to extend talks so union leadership could meet with the incoming UWindsor president Dr. J.J. (John-Justin) McMurtry , averting any immediate strike action.

Cardoso said he believed Dr. McMurtry helped by working with the university board to find middle ground and break through the negotiation impasse.

"They were able to find some room so that we could work together and find avenues to efficiencies that would help the university out. We provided them some tools to use at their disposal, that they could get some efficiencies, and at the end of the day the workers received the wage compensation that they were looking for," he said.

Cardoso said it was a good feeling for the bargaining team to have unanimous support from the members.

"They trust us to have their best intentions at heart, and that's exactly what we were doing, working in their best favour to make sure that they had work tomorrow. They can continue working for the university, providing the services they do, professional services they do provide, and that the employer respects them, pays them what they're owed, and that we can continue to work alongside each other to provide what's best for the University of Windsor," Cardoso said.

According to Cardoso, the university requested a two-year deal — anticipating potential changes in international student enrolment and tuition policies.

Cardoso said the union agreed to the term to stay flexible in case financial conditions improve.