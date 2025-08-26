It's back to the bargaining table for the University of Windsor and the union representing the Special Constables.

A statement provided by the University of Windsor says that negotiations between the school and Unifor Local 444 are scheduled to continue from August 27 to August 29, and beyond if necessary.

On August 15, Special Constables at the University of Windsor voted 100 per cent in favour of strike action if needed.

The current collective agreement expires on August 31.

The University of Windsor states that talks are ongoing, and they remain committed to reaching a fair and responsible agreement.

The statement goes on saying that should job action occur, the university has contingency plans in place to support the continuity of operations and prioritize the safety and well-being of those on campus.

Local 444 represents 26 Special Constables at the university.

Meanwhile, Unifor Local 2458 will continue bargaining with the university during the same three days.

Local 2458 represents 16 members within the school's Energy Conversion Centre. Those members are engineers and refrigeration mechanics. Their contract also expires on August 31.