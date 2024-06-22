A partnership between the University of Windsor and the Town of Tecumseh aimed at furthering local leaders.

Tecumseh has been named as the Industry Project Partner for the upcoming Applied Leadership Program, where the Town will provide real-world case scenarios and feedback on capstone presentations at the end of the program.



Director of People & Culture Michelle Drouillard says this collaboration is a fantastic opportunity for the municipality to contribute to future leaders and gain fresh perspectives on challenges.



The partnership came about as the Town has recently partnered with the University of Windsor's Continuing Education program on leadership training and development for their own supervisory employees.



"In the spring they extended an invitation for the Town to be the industry partner for the upcoming fall session. As the partner, the Town is provided the opportunity to work with the program on case studies. We thought it was a great opportunity for our municipality to not only contribute to future leaders' development but to gain fresh perspective on complex leadership topics and opportunities," Drouillard said.



The online program connects participants with industry leaders, enhances leadership and soft skills through teamwork, and develops communication strategies aligned with organizational goals.



The program culminates in an industry-sponsored capstone project, offering practical application of learned skills.



Drouillard says the Applied Leadership program enables participants to enhance their leadership skills through a series of modules and culminating in a capstone project that will offer practical application of learned skills.



"We believe the Continuing Education program has much to offer and encourage aspiring managers, supervisors, and industry leaders to enroll," she added.



Organizations are encouraged to send key individuals for leadership training.



Registration is open to current and aspiring managers, supervisors, and industry leaders.



Classes will be held online every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., from October 17 to December 12, 2024.

