A Windsor travel agency says it has seen a considerable shift in client behaviour when it comes to travel and the United States.

Amid the ongoing Canada-U.S. trade war, it appears Canadians are putting their money where their mouths are and spending it elsewhere.

Al Valente, owner of Valente Travel, says well over 50 per cent of his clients have either cancelled or rethought trips to the U.S.

"I myself have cancelled one trip to the U.S. and switched another to Ontario, to the Niagara region," he said.

"Definitely, we've got clients that that are looking to cancel, but it depends on how heavy the penalty is. If the penalty is a little bit heavier or a hundred per cent non refundable, then they may still be going this year, but are definitely looking for other plans for next year."

He says they've noticed an uptick in bookings for travel within Canada.

"Obviously with the patriotism that we have going on now in the country, and be it far out west out to Banff, et cetera, or the Niagara region, or just around in Ontario," Valente said.

Valente says many are turning to destinations like Mexico, the Caribbean or even further.

"Outside of the country, we're noticing further and further destinations in the world being explored far beyond the U.S. borders, that's for sure," he said.

Valente says his agency has also noticed some of their U.S. clients booking trips to Canada to show their support.