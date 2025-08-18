OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are sitting down together in Ottawa this morning, where trade with the U.S. is high on the agenda.

Carney says the pair plan to talk about the steel and auto sectors, which have been hit hard by U.S. tariffs, as well as housing and the economy.

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc also arrived on Parliament Hill this morning.

Carney says LeBlanc is set to provide an update about the status of trade talks with the Americans.

Ford is in Ottawa today for the Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference, which runs until Wednesday.

Ford has said he plans to urge the prime minister to lower taxes to stimulate the economy in the face of American tariffs.