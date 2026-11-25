The American and Canadian flags fly at the halfway point of the Gordie Howe International Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on the first day open to vehicles, Monday, July 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dax Melmer

The American and Canadian flags fly at the halfway point of the Gordie Howe International Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on the first day open to vehicles, Monday, July 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dax Melmer

U.S. Thanksgiving celebrations in Detroit are expected to bring heavier-than-normal traffic at Windsor-Detroit border crossings this week.

Thousands of Canadians are expected to travel south for family gatherings, the Detroit Thanksgiving Parade and the Lions’ annual Thanksgiving Day game.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Public Affairs Officer Youssef Fawaz says the increase is already beginning to show.

“It’s actually been starting to pick up a little bit since the weekend, but definitely we’re going to see the most traffic I would assume Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, as people are coming over to visit family and friends,” Fawaz said.

This is the first U.S. Thanksgiving since the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, giving travellers three crossing options between Windsor and Detroit.

Fawaz says staffing levels are in place to handle the anticipated increase in traffic.

“We’ll definitely be staffed for it and ready for everybody to come across. Our officers are ready for anything to come. So hopefully that’ll speed up the process as well,” he said.

Fawaz says to avoid delays travellers should arrived prepared before reaching a CBP inspection booth.

“What we’re just asking is: be ready, be prepared, have your passports out for everybody that you’re traveling with so everybody in your travel party have your passports ready. This makes the process go by much quicker,” Fawaz said.

The Detroit Thanksgiving Parade starts at 8:45 Thursday morning on Woodward Avenue, while the Lions host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field at 1 p.m.

More holiday travel tips can be found on the CBP website.