U.S. stocks are slipping, while oil prices leap on worries that war in the Middle East will slow the global flow of crude.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% Monday, with some of the sharpest losses hitting cruise lines, airlines and other companies likely to be hurt by the day's 6% jump for oil prices.

The index had sunk as much as 1.2% in the morning before trimming its loss.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 199 points, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.1%.

Past military conflicts have not led to sustained drops for stocks.

Treasury yields rose on worries about worsening inflation.