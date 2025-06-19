The U.S. State Department says it's restarting the suspended process for foreigners applying for student visas but says all applicants will now be required to unlock their social media accounts for review.

The department says consular officers will be on the lookout for posts and messages that could be deemed hostile to the United States, its government, culture, institutions or founding principles.

In a notice made public Wednesday, the department said applicants who refuse to set their social media accounts to "public" and allow them to be reviewed may be rejected as the refusal could be a sign they are trying to evade the requirement or hide their online activity.