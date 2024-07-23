U.S. airline regulators have opened an investigation into Delta Air Lines, which is still struggling to restore operations on Tuesday, more than four full days after a faulty software update caused technological havoc worldwide and disrupted global air travel.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced the Delta investigation on the X social media platform Tuesday morning "to ensure the airline is following the law and taking care of its passengers during continued widespread disruptions."



As of Tuesday morning, Delta had an outsized portion of canceled flights.



Of the 654 total cancellations of flights within, into or out of the U.S. Delta had 440 of them.

