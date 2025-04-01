The United States government has listed Quebec's French-language reform as a barrier to trade, as President Donald Trump prepares to impose new tariffs on Canada.

The office of the U.S. trade representative released a report on Monday listing ``foreign trade barriers'' and included Quebec's Bill 96.

It says U.S. firms have complained about a provision set to take effect on June 1 requiring companies to translate into French any part of their trademark on product packaging that contains generic terms or descriptions of items.

The Quebec law did not appear on the 2024 edition of the list, but the Biden administration had raised concerns about the legislation's potential impacts on businesses and on trade between the U.S. and Canada.

Provisions of Quebec's 2022 language reform are being phased in gradually, with the provincial government describing the law as a moderate response to what it says is the declining use of French.

On Wednesday, Trump is expected to slap ``reciprocal tariffs'' on multiple countries - including Canada - in response to various alleged trade practices.