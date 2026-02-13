A call for answers regarding a reported meeting between U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and the owner of the Ambassador Bridge.

A letter sent Wednesday by Democratic U.S. Representative Robert Garcia from California requests that Lutnick produce documents on his meeting with Matthew Moroun, along with documents and communications regarding the Ambassador Bridge and the yet-to-be-opened Gordie Howe International Bridge, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Garcia, the ranking member of the U.S. House Oversight Committee, also wants all communications involving the U.S. Commerce Department with the Moroun family, the Canadian government, or any White House official.

The New York Times reported on February 10 that Lutnick met with Moroun on Monday, Feb. 9, just hours before U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to block the opening of the new crossing between Windsor and Detroit in a post on Truth Social.

In his letter to Lutnick, Garcia said, "It appears that you have chosen to protect a politically connected billionaire donor family at the expense of promoting American commerce."

The letter also said, "Notably, since 2019, Mr. Moroun has donated more than $605,000 to President Trump and the Republican Party. It is flatly unacceptable and undeniably corrupt to allow a wealthy donor to dictate our foreign and economic policy in order to protect his personal business interests, and the public deserves to know if you or President Trump stand to receive additional benefits from Mr. Moroun in exchange for your sudden interference."

The $6.5 billion Gordie Howe International Bridge, which would connect Ontario and Michigan and would be a vital economic artery between the two countries, is scheduled to open in early 2026.