News

U.S. FAA lifts nationwide ground stop that cancelled thousands of flights around the world. Live updates here.

By
CTVNews.ca Staff
Playing null of undefined
‘Inconsistencies’ in air traffic control system prompted shutdown: Transportation Secretary Duffy

‘Inconsistencies’ in air traffic control system prompted shutdown: Transportation Secretary Duffy

Outdated technology to blame for airline ground stop, not likely a cyberattack: Duffy

Outdated technology to blame for airline ground stop, not likely a cyberattack: Duffy

‘How many times does this have to happen before Congress gives the money to fix it?’: Duffy

‘How many times does this have to happen before Congress gives the money to fix it?’: Duffy

'We're scrambling to find hotels': Canadian couple stuck in N.J. after flights grounded

'We're scrambling to find hotels': Canadian couple stuck in N.J. after flights grounded

Planes crowd terminal at Toronto Pearson Airport after FAA issues ground stop

Planes crowd terminal at Toronto Pearson Airport after FAA issues ground stop

Departing flights out of the U.S. grounded due to ‘extraordinary circumstances’

Departing flights out of the U.S. grounded due to ‘extraordinary circumstances’

Updated: 

Published: 

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration says flight departures can resume after the agency lifted a nationwide ground stop that cancelled or suspended thousands of flights around the world on Friday.

Canada’s major airlines confirmed flights heading to and from the U.S. are cancelled. Air Canada said some flights to non-U.S. destinations like the Caribbean and South America may also be impacted.

Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon said Canada is ready to provide “full assistance” to the FAA as delays continue into the evening.

This is just the second nationwide ground stop in the United States since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Follow for key updates:

Apple News button V2