U.S. FAA lifts nationwide ground stop that cancelled thousands of flights around the world. Live updates here.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration says flight departures can resume after the agency lifted a nationwide ground stop that cancelled or suspended thousands of flights around the world on Friday.

Canada’s major airlines confirmed flights heading to and from the U.S. are cancelled. Air Canada said some flights to non-U.S. destinations like the Caribbean and South America may also be impacted.

Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon said Canada is ready to provide “full assistance” to the FAA as delays continue into the evening.

This is just the second nationwide ground stop in the United States since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

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