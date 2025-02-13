Egg prices have reached a record high in the U.S.

The consumer price index released on Wednesday confirmed what consumers, bakers and food companies already knew: an ongoing bird flu outbreak that began in 2022 are making eggs terribly expensive right now.

The average price of a dozen Grade A eggs in U.S. cities reached $4.95 in January, eclipsing the previous record of $4.82 set in January 2023.

Of course, that is only the nationwide average.

A carton of eggs can cost $10 or more in some places.

And specialized varieties, such as organic and cage-free eggs, are even more expensive.