U.S. customs officers seize gun, marijuana from Canada-bound truck driver

Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection say they seized a gun and marijuana from a commercial truck driver attempting to enter Canada atthe Gordie Howe International Bridge last week.
According to the agency, the seizure took place Oct. 27 involving a Canada-bound commercial truck driver.
Officials said the driver, a U.S. citizen, was arrested after officers discovered the firearm and marijuana.
The man was later turned over to the Detroit Police Department.
No other details were released.