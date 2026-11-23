U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer does a television interview outside the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer does a television interview outside the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer says they are “fairly close” to agreeing on a trade deal with Canada.

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday morning, Greer said representatives have “made a lot of progress.”

“I think we’re fairly close on finding a landing zone,” he said.

He noted that Canada’s pursuit of a trade relationship with China “gives some concern and some worry.”

“I think that’s bipartisan,” he said.

Canada and China signed a new trade agreement on Tuesday, which included tariff concessions on Canadian pork and seafood exports as well as relief on Chinese steel and aluminium products.

Greer described the deal as going “a little bit backwards.”

“We’re more inclined to fixing the challenges of globalization,” he said. “(Canada) is more interested in doubling down on globalization.”

He reiterated the desire for a “constructive economic relationship” with Canada, emphasizing that most goods that travel across the border remain duty free and support jobs on either side.

“We’re trying to square the circle between their economy and ours because we are close, we are integrated,” he said. “But there are things like this where we want to make sure we’re protecting the North American economy while also landing on a deal that’s good for the U.S. and good for Canada.”

In response to nearly two years of sporadic trade tensions with the Trump administration, Prime Minister Carney has repeatedly emphasized the importance of diversifying Canada’s trade partnerships beyond the U.S.

Talks on a trade deal had broken down at the 11th hour in August, after which U.S. President Donald Trump had enacted 50 per cent tariffs on most Canadian goods and services. Carney responded with dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs in September, after which followed weeks of trade war escalation on both sides.

In recent weeks, Canadians and U.S. representatives have confirmed that they are back at the table, with both sides hinting at a possible deal in the near future.