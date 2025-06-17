A significant amount of cocaine destined for Canada was stopped before it made it across the Ambassador Bridge on Friday.

The criminal complaint, obtained by AM800 News, shows a transport truck with Alberta licence plates was stopped by the outbound Detroit Contraband Enforcement Team (DCET).

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers conducted a search of the truck which turned up five duffle bags in the unsealed driver side tool compartment under the trailer, and a sixth duffle bag found under multiple tarps in a separate driver side storage area under the trailer.

Upon opening one of the duffle bags, officers found vacuum sealed brown brick bundles, consistent with narcotics packaging.

On scene narcotics tests turned up positive results for cocaine from all six duffle bags, totalling 340 pounds, with an estimated value of $2.5-million USD.

A search of the driver turned up a cellphone concealed in his underwear. Investigators determined the driver was in communication with a phone number using the encrypted Signal phone app.

The day prior to the bust, it's alleged that the driver sent the Signal phone number a location to a Pilot Truck Stop in Chesterton, Indiana. The driver was in contact with the phone number six separate times which officials believe was coordination for a handoff.

Homeland Security officials believe this activity is indicative of a broader organized drug trafficking effort.

A 30-year-old man from India, and permanent resident of Canada, was charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute more than 5 kilograms of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine.