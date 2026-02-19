MILAN - The United States has defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime to capture Olympic gold in women’s hockey.

The Americans forced extra time after scoring with less than two minutes left in regulation, erasing Canada’s 1-0 lead and shifting momentum in a gold-medal game that had been tightly controlled for much of the night.

Canada had opened the scoring in the second period and carried that slim advantage deep into the third before the late equalizer.

The result caps another intense chapter in one of the fiercest rivalries in international sport, with the two programs once again delivering a final that went down to the wire.

This is a breaking news story.

More to come.