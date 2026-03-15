A Canadian with a past criminal history managed to cross the Gordie Howe International Bridge before being stopped by U.S. officials.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed officers encountered a 28-year-old Canadian citizen crossing the bridge on March 6.

“Officers took the man into custody and determined through an initial investigation that he had crossed the bridge on foot from Canada,” a CBP spokesperson wrote in a statement.

“The man, who has a criminal history including prior sexual assault and theft convictions, was returned to Canada and barred from re-entry into the United States.”

Questions about how the individual was able to cross the bridge, which has not officially opened, were referred to Canadian officials.

CTV News has reached out to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) for comment.

CBP did not identify the individual, but says the incident is an example of “their commitment to safeguarding the homeland.”

It’s not the first time the bridge has been crossed by an unauthorized individual.

Last fall, the CBSA confirmed a transport truck managed to board the Gordie Howe International Bridge from the U.S. side.

The truck was intercepted by CBSA officers before reaching the Canadian port of entry and was directed back to the U.S.

At the time, Canadian border officials noted security barriers, including fencing, had been constructed “to prevent people from erroneously crossing.”

-Written by CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian with files from AM800's Dustin Coffman