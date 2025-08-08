The Windsor Youth Centre (WYC) is turning to the public for help due to a dire financial picture.

It's launching a new funding initiative, seeking urgent donations from the public.

The new fundraising initiative, called the "Vital Services for Vulnerable Youth", is looking to raise $100,000 to $200,000 by December 31, 2025, and an additional $100,000 by June 30, 2026.

WYC says the funds will help cover the immediate shortfall in funding and ensure the organization can continue operating into 2026 and beyond.

The Youth Centre is a program under the Downtown Mission, where youth aged 16 to 25 can use various drop-in, food and support services.

Downtown Mission Executive Director Ruksini Ponniah-Goulin says the centre is seeing less money coming in.

"Some grants that we've applied for unfortunately we haven't been able to get," says Ponniah-Goulin. "So that's why we're reaching out to the community right now to let them know that the need is there. It is dire."

Without consistent government funding, the centre is facing a $200,000 shortfall.

Over the next 11 months, Ponniah-Goulin says they must hit the target or face program cuts.

"We do want to keep all of the services of the Windsor Youth Centre going," says Ponniah-Goulin. "We don't want to reduce ours as we have had to in the past."

Director of Youth Services Ashley Marchand says they strive to keep youth from falling between the cracks.

"So without having a place like ours to be able to feel safe, feel secure, they will be stuck in that survival mode and they will fail to be able to thrive forward," says Marchand.

The Windsor Youth Centre operates on an annual budget of $450,000.

So far this year, the youth centre has seen about 16,000 visits from young individuals seeking support, safety, and connection.

WYC has also served roughly 5,500 meals to youth.

80 children under 15 have received care and services they and their young parents need to navigate challenging times.

