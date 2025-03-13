Upgrades to Lakewood Park South in Tecumseh are expected to begin this spring.

Council awarded the tender Tuesday night for phase one of the Lakewood Park Improvement Project to Bear Construction and Engineering Inc.

The $3.9-million project will see a number of improvements including an all-season washroom facility, a water feature, a natural amphitheatre with an entertainment pavilion, along with a food truck and event plaza area.

The upgrades will be located in the north end of the park, along Riverside Drive and Manning Road.

Deputy mayor Joe Bachetti says there are some 'awesome' plans for the park.

"These new park elements will not only support the community but again compliment the existing park landscape, attracting more people," says Bachetti.

He says there is a lot of space at the park and the park also hosts a number of events.

"All these events do attract needs and again for our regular park users, there's opportunities for them to be able to enjoy," he says. "Again once you see the renderings, you'll be amazed at how it's all going to come together and people will be enjoying it."

Bachetti says the work is expected to wrap up later this year.

"It's always based on weather and outdoor construction," says Bachetti. "If we do get the good weather, the work will get done sooner but that's our hope that we will be able to get it done and again if there's any add-ons or what not, there's always going to be delays but we anticipate the work to get done within the year."

Last year, as part of the project, the town installed a parking barrier arm gate system for added security enhancements at the park.

The original cost estimated for the project was $3.1-million.

Last year, council approved pulling just over $1-million from the infrastructure reserve fund in order to complete phase one.