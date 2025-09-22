The driver involved in a fatal crash in Windsor is now facing an upgraded charge.

On Sept. 6, police were called to Tecumseh Road East near McDougall Street and found a pick-up truck and an SUV engulfed in flames.

Officers determined the truck struck a small sedan, then veered into oncoming traffic and hit the SUV.

Six occupants, including a family of five, were pulled to safety and were sent to hospital. The 41-year-old father later passed away as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 34-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and now faces an upgraded charge of dangerous driving causing death.