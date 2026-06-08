Updated Walkerville heritage plan goes to public meeting Tuesday

A public meeting is set for Tuesday outlining an updated draft Walkerville heritage conservation district plan.

After years of consultation and frustration from residents looking for clearer answers, the latest version of the plan now lays out specific guidelines for things like additions, windows and exterior materials, while also aiming to streamline approvals and focus the district on the core heritage area.

Ward 4 councillor and member of the Development and Heritage Standing Committee, Mark McKenzie, says this phase gives residents the clear rules they’ve been asking for.

“We’re going to be able to say, okay, we’ve listened to you. Here’s what you can do. Here’s what you can’t do. you know, if you’re putting an addition on your property, here’s the steps that you would have to follow,” McKenzie said.

The plan also tightens the district boundaries, identifies which properties are exempt, adds detailed profiles for each home, and formally recognizes paved alleys as part of Walkerville’s heritage.

McKenzie says the goal is to protect the area’s character without going too far.

“I don’t like restricting people on what they can and can’t do on their properties. and of course when we’re talking about heritage properties, obviously that’s what this is, it’s a heritage district, and we are kind of telling people here’s what you can do and can’t do, but I didn’t want it to be too too restrictive,” he said.

He adds the plan should also make approvals faster.

“Right now when you have a heritage property it has to go through our heritage department, then it comes to the heritage committee, then it has to go to council,” said McKenzie.

“Sometimes it takes six to eight months to get approval and people are saying I just want to replace the roof on my home, it’s leaking, I can’t wait another six to eight months. So this will actually make that whole process easier as well.”

The public open meeting will take place at Walkerville Brewery on Tuesday June 9 at 7 p.m.

The plan will head to council later this year.