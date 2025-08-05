August is underway and what that means for Windsor is more upcoming construction. Wondering what to avoid? Here’s a full list:

Cantelon Drive

Cantelon Drive will be closed at Lauzon Parkway from Aug. 5 until Aug. 20. You will still have access to businesses.

Tranby Avenue

Tranby Avenue will be closed between Lauzon Road and St. Paul Avenue. The work will take place from Aug. 5 to Aug. 19.

Crawford Avenue

Crawford Avenue will be closed from College Avenue to Elliot Street West as the Crawford Road Infrastructure Renewal Project begins. It will begin on Aug. 5. Local residents will have limited access only for this coming week. An end date was not provided for this work.

Traffic will be detoured around the work zone by Huron Church and Ouellette for one week.

Towards the end of August, more work will begin along Crawford Avenue from Wyandotte street West to College Avenue. More details will be released for that closer to the closure.

Pillette Road

Pillette Road will have intermittent lane restrictions at Milloy Street as a new pedestrian crossover is constructed. This work will take place from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. from Aug. 5 until Aug. 15.

South Cameron and Howard Avenue

South Cameron Boulevard will be closed at Kenilworth Place and Howard Avenue will be closed at Kenilworth Drive for reconstruction of the Howard/South Cameron intersection.

This will take place weather permitting from Aug. 5 until Sept. 2.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Kate Otterbein