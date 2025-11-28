Expect some snow across Windsor-Essex this weekend.

Environment Canada is forecasting some snow, possibly more than 10 centimetres by Sunday morning.

The weather service is tracking a large system out of the central U.S. that could arrive in southwestern Ontario on Saturday, passing over the Windsor area sometime Saturday afternoon.

Meteorologist Mark Shuster told AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg that there is a chance that the temperature may rise above the freezing mark Saturday night.

"In which case it might become mixed with rain or a slushier snow-type thing. At this point, it does look like it could be several centimetres, possibly in excess of 10," he says.

Shuster says it looks like most of the snow will fall late Saturday night.

"By Sunday morning it's just going to be light precipitation at that point. With the temperatures getting up to plus 4°C or 40° Fahrenheit, it would likely mix with rain or be a melting snow-type thing. It doesn't look like there will be much more precipitation during the day on Sunday," he says.

While the temperature may rise slightly on Sunday, it's expected to drop to a low of minus 4°C Sunday night and Monday night.