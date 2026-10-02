Unresponsive driver faces impaired driving charges following crash in Windsor

Impaired driving charges have been laid after a crash in Windsor.

Windsor police say officers were called to the intersection of Walker Road and Ducharme Street around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30.

According to police, officers learned that one vehicle collided with another vehicle while stopped at a traffic light.

Police say officers found the driver unresponsive behind the wheel, with his foot on the brake and the vehicle still in drive.

While on scene, officers saw signs consistent with drug impairment and located drug paraphernalia as well as suspected drug residue inside the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where he failed a drug test.

A 32-year-old man is charged with impaired operation of a conveyance, dangerous driving, driving while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, and using a plate not authorized for the vehicle.