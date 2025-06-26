An unlicensed driver is facing dangerous driving charges after an incident in Chatham Wednesday night.

Chatham-Kent police say residents approached police around 8:50 p.m. to report the incident.

According to police, a man and his girlfriend engaged in a verbal argument around 7:45 p.m. at a Sheldon Avenue address.

Police say witnesses then saw the man driving in reverse with the girlfriend partially inside the vehicle and the door open.

Investigators say as the situation escalated, a witness tried to intervene by standing in front of the vehicle, however the vehicle made contract with the witness.

Police say the man continued to drive forward, with his girlfriend still not fully inside the vehicle.

The man and woman were later met by police at a residence in the south end of Chatham.

At that time, police say the 27-old-year Chatham man admitted to being an unlicensed driver and acknowledged operating the vehicle during the incident.

The man was arrested and is charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.