A program at the University of Windsor has received national accreditation.

The Faculty of Nursing has been granted the maximum seven-year accreditation for its new collaborative Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN), honours, and registered practical nurse pathway to BScN programs introduced in 2019.

The Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing (CASN), which serves as the national accrediting body for nursing education in Canada, granted the accreditation - representing the highest possible term awarded to programs that surpass expectations.

It acknowledges exceptional faculty, a comprehensive curriculum, outstanding student support, and a steadfast commitment to innovation and continuous improvement.

The University of Windsor BScN program offers a personalized pathway designed to cultivate skilled and compassionate health-care professionals.

Recently, the University of Windsor was ranked among the top 20 nursing programs in Canada by Maclean's.