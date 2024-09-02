New and returning students head back to the University of Windsor for the start of the new academic year this week.

Welcome Week runs until September 6, with a number of welcome back events including Involvement Fairs and tours on Tuesday, Program Orientations and a Welcome Celebration on Wednesday, and more events leading into the weekend.



Soon the campus will be bustling with students and officials at the University want them to know there's help for getting sorted and situated as part of the new school year getting underway.



Dr. Shetina Jones, Associate Vice-President of Student Affairs at University of Windsor, says they want students to look at how they connect with the community as well as meeting new friends and learning more about their campus.



"I know that we have something very new and exciting happening on campus, we are building a new residence hall. So with that comes a little bit of some fun stuff called construction. So we want the students to be mindful of that, but also to watch the art that is watching the building actually come up."



Jones says at Student Affairs they offer a range of services to try and support students.



"Say for instance a person may need an academic accomodation within our Centre for Student Learning Excellence. We do help each and every last one of our students who may need an accomodation. So they can come see us in Dillon Hall, we also have our counselling centre and we also have a health centre on campus as well."



She says if any student has concerns or needs support they will try to figure out how best to solve the problem and get them the support they need.



"So we utilize our website as well as our social media to be able to provide as many resources as possible to students. And when we get the feedback, we always try to create a path to make sure whether it's a disconnect or whatever it is, we just need to make sure we're sharing that information."



All important dates for university students and alumni can be found on the university's website.

