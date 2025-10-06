Those at the University of Windsor are encouraged to attend a forum this week to meet the candidates in the city's ward 2 byelection.

This forum will give University of Windsor students, faculty, staff, and administrators an opportunity to meet the candidates in the ongoing byelection, hear their platforms and policy priorities, and ask the candidates questions relevant to the campus community.

There are 15 certified candidates running in the byelection.

The seat has been vacant since the end of June following the resignation of Fabio Costante.

The forum will be held on October 9 at the university's CAW Student Centre.

RJ D'Aguilar, Governor of the Political Science Society at the University of Windsor, says it's important to offer this as the university is within ward 2.

"The University of Windsor campus holds the majority of its properties in the ward 2 district, and as such we thought it would be very beneficial for the campus community, as well as for the candidates involved, if there were to be an open forum."

He says it won't be a debate style event.

"What we'll do is we'll have the candidates introduce themselves and their priorities, and then we'll have the community that's gathered give them the opportunity to ask either directed questions or general questions. And by directed I mean to a specific candidate, and by general I mean that any candidate will be able to express interest in answering that question."

D'Aguilar says he's heard a lot of interest from the university's residence students.

"On-campus events are very appealing to them, as they're not necessarily as well versed in the surrounding environment and what there is to do. But also, the university faculty and administration are very interested in this event because they understand the gravity of the city council's impact on the campus community."

The forum will be held between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on October 9.

D'Aguilar states that due to restrictions of space, only eight of the 15 candidates will be in attendance. He states the selected candidates to attend the event were based on a first-come, first-serve basis.

This forum is organized by the Political Science Society of the University of Windsor, in partnership with the University of Windsor Students' Alliance.

While the event is open to the public, it's mainly being held for university staff, faculty, and students.