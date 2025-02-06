A large job fair will be held at the University of Windsor today.

The fair is being held exclusively for University of Windsor students.

The job fair will offer career options, as well as co-op and internships, and students can connect with employers around the region in a range of industries.

Some employers attending the job fair include Amico Infrastructures, Caesars Windsor, Canada Border Services Agency, ENWIN Utilities, Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, Invest WindsorEssex, NextStar Energy, Stellantis, Windsor Police, among many others.

Krista Kelly, Manager of the Career Centre at the University of Windsor, says over 2,000 students have pre-registered for the fair.

"The idea is that this is going to give our students the opportunity to really be front and centre with employers so that they can share their skills, their talents, that they've really uniquely developed at the University of Windsor."

She says all of the businesses attending have indicated they are hiring in the upcoming months.

"They will be actively hiring and recruiting at the fair, but I do think any fair opportunity like this is a good opportunity for students to network for future opportunities too. So, I would encourage students to bring their resumes, and be ready."

Kelly says all students are welcome to attend.

"Pre-registration isn't required, they'll just have to register when they arrive. So walk-in's will be welcome as long as we're not meeting our capacity limits. And then as long as they have a student ID, and register at the door, they'll be welcome to come in."

The fair will be held at the Toldo Lancer Centre from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Registration is required to attend, however students can register at the door.

The last job fair at the University of Windsor was held in 2020 and was at capacity throughout the day.