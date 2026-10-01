University of Windsor celebrating Alumni Week

Windsor will be celebrating the blue and gold for Alumni Week at the University of Windsor.

The campaign, called ‘Then. Now. Always a Lancer’ will invite alumni to reconnect in person and online by sharing their UWindsor stories, memories and milestones, which will be highlighted through the university’s social media pages.

The week long event will also feature a Campus BBQ on Tuesday, an Alumni Reception at Cooper’s Hawk Vineyards on Thursday, a Chancellor’s Leadership Brunch on Friday morning, and a tailgate party prior to the Lancer football game.

Windsor City Hall, Caesars Windsor and downtown decorative lights will beam in the school’s colours from October 1 to October 3, putting Lancer pride on display.

Kelly Gosselin, Director of Advancement and Alumni at the University of Windsor, says the Lancers game is a great way to wrap up the week.

“That team is just on fire right now, so we invite everybody to come on out and cheer on your Lancers. If you are an alumni, you can take advantage of a 15 per cent discount for your ticket. Game time is at 7 p.m., but our tailgate party for our alumni and friends will begin inside the stadium at 6:30.”

LANCERS FOOTBALL The Windsor Lancers' field. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

She says it’s great to see the blue and gold locally.

“We just love the support for one of our local institutions, but Caesars Windsor is lighting up blue and gold, and the city is doing the same thing. And I think it’s really being proud of our community, and supporting our university locally and in all of our amazing alumni out there working across our sectors.”

Gosselin says even though the campaign is around campus, alumni can take part online.

“Hop onto social media and tell us where you’re at! We have so many amazing alumni out there doing just incredible things and we want to hear that more. We want to really share where their education brought them, and where their journeys are right now.”

The Windsor Lancers will take on the York Lions at 7 p.m. Alumni can purchase game tickets online through the Windsor Lancers website.

Alumni Week is designed to connect, inspire and engage graduates while celebrating the lasting relationships built through the University of Windsor.

The University of Windsor has more than 170,000 alumni worldwide.