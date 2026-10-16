University Avenue West reopens after major upgrades

Major construction work on University Avenue West is now complete between McEwan Avenue and Salter Avenue. Oct. 15, 2026. (Dustin Coffman/AM800 News)

Major construction work on University Avenue West is now complete.

The City of Windsor says work between McEwan Avenue and Salter Avenue included storm sewer, watermain, street lighting and road rehabilitation upgrades.

Traffic, on-street parking, bike lanes and public services have resumed in the area, although crews will still be carrying out some finishing work, including utility relocations, hydro pole removals, sidewalk repairs and landscaping.

Ward 3 Councillor Renaldo Agostino says the improvements are already making a difference.

“It’s just a great, great project and I’m glad to see it completed for the year and I can’t wait to complete it all the way to the downtown core. It’s much needed infrastructure, brand new roads, protected bike lanes. It’s really something that we’ve been pushing for,” Agostino said.

am800-news-university-avenue-Cameron-ave2-oct-2026 Major construction work on University Avenue West is now complete between McEwan Avenue and Salter Avenue. Oct. 15, 2026. (Dustin Coffman/AM800 News)

Agostino says businesses and residents endured two construction seasons to get to this point.

“These things take time and I think everybody knows you get out what you put in and we had to put in some serious dollars and some serious work into that neighbourhood and now it’s time for the business owners and the residents to get the benefit of it,” he said.

The roadway is open, but the city says some restoration work is still ahead.

Agostino says a final asphalt topcoat is expected in the fall of 2027.

“Some asphalt work needs to be completed. That’ll be next year, and then hopefully next year we’ll get started on the next phase of the projects which will lead us into the downtown core,” Agostino said.

The city is directing residents seeking more information to call 311 or visit its construction and detours website.