The intersection of University Avenue at Church Street will reopen on Thursday night.

City of Windsor crews have determined the cause of a sinkhole discovered on Monday to be a catch basin lead collapse.



City officials quickly closed the area off without incident Monday.



Some of the repair work included some excavating, and the area within a one-block radius of the sinkhole in each direction was shutdown to traffic while crews worked.



Crews investigated and excavated the site, and report that they will finish back filling later today.

