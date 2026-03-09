No one should have to choose between food and basic hygiene; 1 in 6 Canadians who menstruate have faced period poverty, and rates climb for low-income households.

That is the message from United Way Centraide Windsor-Essex Chatham-Kent, in partnership with the Windsor & District Labour Council, for the Period Promise event, formerly known as Tampon Tuesday.

The annual event will be held Tuesday March 10 at the Parks & Rec Gastropub and Sports Bar in Forest Glade from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Leilani Logronio, manager of labour programs and services, United Way Centraide Windsor-Essex Chatham-Kent, said you can help make a difference by dropping off menstrual products, or by making a financial donation .

"For the past 10 years we've worked with donors, volunteers, and community partners to ensure menstrual partners reach people who need them most through local programs like food banks, shelters, and other community agencies including our own United Way program through Cradle to Career," she said.

Logronio said since the start of the program, the need for help has remained consistent.

"Period poverty will continue to exist as long as poverty exists, especially when we see the challenges that we face every day, especially in this time as well," said Logronio.

"The idea of Period Promise is to help remove those barriers so everyone can access these very essential menstrual products."

Logronio said in any given year the organization supports over 30 programs including partner schools, shelters, food banks and treatment centres.

"When we look at who is receiving the product, we like to point out that it's menstruators, because not all people who menstruate are women," she said.

Last year, the community raised more than $13,000 and over 6,000 products.

This year's event includes an indoor social gathering space with free appetizers and live music, and a drive-thru option outside if you just want to donate and go.