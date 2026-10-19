‘United in grief’: House of Commons holds moment of silence over Wainwright tragedy

The House of Commons held a moment of silence on Monday to honour the dead and wounded after a ferocious fire ripped through Canadian Forces Base Wainwright’s training grounds in Alberta on Saturday.

The main party leaders dropped their usual partisan tone as each expressed condolences to the deceased and concern for the injured.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said members of Parliament are “united in grief” over a tragedy that touches every corner of the country.

“In a few weeks, Canadians will gather at cenotaphs across the country, including the one in Wainwright, to remember those who have sacrificed so we can live freely. This year, we will carry more names with us,” Carney told the House.

“To their friends and families, to their colleagues, to the people of Wainwright, please know that you have the entire nation at your side.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre — who on Monday was back in his Alberta riding, which includes the military base — delivered his remarks to the Commons by video.

He told the House he had personally met one of the deceased — Pte. Aidan Goulding, 23. Poilievre described him as “strong, handsome, polite” and a “real gentleman.”

He also acknowledged the tireless efforts of the firefighters and soldiers who faced great risks while attempting to save their colleagues from danger.

“Here on the ground in Wainwright, we are hearing third-hand accounts of unimaginable heroism. Soldiers running towards danger,” Poilievre said. “Can you imagine the courage it takes to see fire and run towards it to help your comrades?”

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet said the “cost of service should never be this high.”

“All Quebecers, I am certain, are with you and by your side today,” he said in French.

Defence officials have said 84 members of the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry were in a training area of CFB Wainwright, southeast of Edmonton, when disaster struck Saturday.

Strong and sudden winds sent flames from a nearby grass fire racing across the Prairie landscape, stopping soldiers in their tracks and sending 39 of them to hospital — 19 in critical condition.

The dead are Sgt. Morgan Wong of Edmonton, Pte. Shaun Farrell of Prince Albert, Sask., Pte. Goulding of North Vancouver and Pte. Hayden Lykkemark of Langley, B.C.

Defence Minister David McGuinty said people have been lining up to donate blood, bring meals to first responders and open their homes to those grieving.

Canadian Blood Services encouraged those who want to help by donating blood to do so in the coming days and weeks.

“We are closely monitoring the needs of patients and hospitals in Alberta and will continue to work with health system partners to ensure those needs are met,” the non-profit said in a post on its website.

CFB Wainwright is 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton. It is one of Canada’s busiest military bases and is used mainly to train soldiers and prepare units for combat operations.

Canada’s military has said the grass fire was known about well beforehand but, at roughly a kilometre away, was not considered a threat.

Maj.-Gen. Wade Rutland, commander of 1st Canadian Division, told reporters on Sunday the 84 members of 3rd Battalion were engaged in two exercises at the time.

Major-General L.W. Rutland, centre, speaks as National Defence Minister David McGuinty, left, and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, right, listen during a press conference in Edmonton, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Maclennan Major-General L.W. Rutland, centre, speaks as National Defence Minister David McGuinty, left, and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, right, listen during a press conference in Edmonton, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Maclennan (James Maclennan)

Most were throwing hand grenades on a range, while 10 soldiers were simulating an attack on an enemy.

What happened next was an anomaly, he said.

“I spoke to my commander on the ground. He said within 30 seconds to a minute they saw no fire, and then there was a fire right on top of them,” he said at the Sunday news conference.

Medical personnel from neighbouring areas, including Saskatchewan, were called in. Some were seen parachuting into the base. Alberta health officials invoked a critical Code Orange, a call for hospitals to find staff and free up beds to handle a mass casualty incident. That has since been called off.

Rutland said there will be a full investigation and there’s a lot for it to consider. Did the fire move that quickly because of the wind? Did it move unseen through foliage, surprising the soldiers? Was it both?

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith confirmed at the news conference that many of the injured have serious burns. Hospitals in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer are treating the wounded.

Flags on provincial and federal buildings have been lowered to half-mast to pay tribute to the deceased.

The tragedy comes as Albertans head to the polls Monday for a referendum that, among other things, asks whether Alberta should remain part of Canada or should hold a second, binding vote on leaving.

McGuinty said those affected were soldiers and reservists from across the country.

“This loss reaches communities in every province,” he said.

Asked what she makes of the reaction by those across the country, Smith said Alberta has a long and proud history of supporting the Canadian Armed Forces.

Shortly after Alberta was brought under Confederation in 1905, thousands of residents enlisted in the military to fight in the First World War, Smith said.

“We were very honoured to have been able to assist at a terrible time for the Armed Forces. And we’re very honoured as well now to be giving all of those soldiers who are injured the very best care,” she said.

“And I think we’re all very, very hopeful for a full recovery of everyone.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2026.

With files from Jack Farrell, Fakiha Baig and Aaron Sousa in Edmonton and Kyle Duggan in Ottawa