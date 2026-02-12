A unanimous strike mandate from unionized paramedics at Essex-Windsor EMS.

CUPE 2974, which represents roughly 320 local paramedics, announced Thursday that its members have voted 100 per cent in favour of strike action to back contract demands.

In a release, the union says the service is short roughly 50 paramedics to meet the needs of residents, a shortage that is already impacting its ability to respond and reducing coverage across the region.

"These conditions are not sustainable for paramedics or for patient care. These jobs are incredibly taxing, and we deal with trauma every day. We simply cannot provide critical care if we are short-staffed," said James Jovanovic, a paramedic with 17 years' experience and president of CUPE 2974. "When ambulances are off the road and paramedics are pushed beyond their limits, the entire community feels the impact."

The release states that CUPE Local 2974 has put forward proposals focused on recruitment, retention, and burnout prevention, along with fair wages and benefits that recognize paramedics as essential first responders.

Contract talks resume February 23.