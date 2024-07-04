Unionized workers with the Canada Border Services Agency have overwhelmingly ratified a new four-year agreement with the federal government.

Public Service Alliance of Canada and Customs and Immigration Union members working at the Canada Border Services Agency have voted 91 percent in favour of the agreement following a nationwide ratification vote that took place from June 20 through July 4.

The deal, which runs until June 20, 2026, covers over 9,000 workers at the CBSA.

The agreement includes a wage increase of 15.7 percent, enhanced protections relative to technological changes, and better provisions for shift scheduling and leave.

The agreement was reached on June 13, just hours before a nationwide strike was set to take place at Canada's border crossings and airports.