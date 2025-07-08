Unionized workers with Canadian Hearing Services are voting on a tentative agreement that could put an end to a strike that began April 28.

Roughly 200 CUPE 2073 members across the province who support people in the deaf community have been on the picket lines for 10 weeks , including counsellors, audiologists and interpreters.

The two sides reached the deal on Friday evening and voting was taking place from 3 p.m. Monday until 3 p.m. Tuesday.

If the deal is ratified, the earliest possible date workers could be back on the job is Monday, July 14.

Hearing clinics have remained closed and audiology services unavailable during the labour disruption.

CUPE 2073 represents workers in 18 communities across the province, including in Windsor at 300 Giles Blvd. They include general services counsellors, literacy instructors, audiologists, employment consultants and sign language interpreters.

Ninety per cent of workers are women, and many of them are deaf.

-With files from CTV News