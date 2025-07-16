OTTAWA — Unionized Canada Post workers will get a chance to vote directly on the employers’ offer for a new collective agreement starting on Monday.

The Canadian Industrial Relations Board will run the vote between July 21 to August 1.

Canada Post has been at an impasse with the union representing roughly 55,000 postal service workers for months.

Federal Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu last month asked the Canada Industrial Relations Board to step in and put the Crown corporation’s latest offer to a vote from workers themselves.

That deal would see wage hikes for postal workers as well as changes aimed at rolling out seven-day-a-week delivery — a move Canada Post argues is critical for its struggling business.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has urged members to vote no on the proposal and has instituted a national ban on overtime while it pushes for a better deal.