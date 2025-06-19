OTTAWA _ Unifor sent a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney and cabinet ministers this week decrying a request from package company DHL to intervene in a strike.

That request was made by DHL in a letter that was shared on the union's website.

The letter says the change that takes effect on June 20 to federal labour law banning replacement workers during strikes threatens to "severely undermine" DHL's operational capabilities.

It says the cessation of its operations would lead to the loss of around 2,800 jobs and asks that the government intervene to allow DHL Express to continue operating while it negotiates with the union.

Unifor national president Lana Payne argues that DHL locked out its workers and forced members to respond with strike action.

She says the company is asking for a "free pass" to avoid having to comply with anti-scab legislation which sets a "dangerous precedent."