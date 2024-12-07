OTTAWA — The union representing striking postal workers says it has received a response from Canada Post to its latest round of counter-proposals.

The Crown corporation confirmed it had sent new proposals.

The strike by more than 55,000 workers has gone on for over three weeks, with federal mediation paused more than a week ago as the sides were too far apart.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers said in a bulletin that it will review the latest proposals from Canada Post before responding through the special mediator, saying it's ready to get back to negotiations.

Despite calls from the business community for government intervention, Ottawa has so far said it's staying out.

Some of the sticking points in bargaining have included wages and how to staff a proposed expansion into weekend delivery.