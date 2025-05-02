The union representing auto workers at the General Motors plant in Oshawa, Ont. says the company is planning to reduce shifts, citing U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Unifor, which represents about 3,000 employees at the Oshawa facility, said the shift reduction is “reckless” and that the move will “ripple through” the auto parts supplier network.

It is not immediately clear how many jobs will be impacted.

GM said it will return to a two-shift operation “in light of forecast demand and the evolving trade environment.”

“These changes will help support a sustainable manufacturing footprint as GM reorients the Oshawa plant to build more trucks in Canada for Canadian customers,” the company said in a statement released Friday morning.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called the news “extremely tough” for the Oshawa workers and their families.

“These are hardworking people who have helped build Ontario’s auto industry,” he said in a statement after the news broke. “GM has reaffirmed its commitment to the Oshawa plant, which will continue building Ontario-made trucks for years to come. We will continue doing everything we can to support a strong future for the facility and its workers.”

