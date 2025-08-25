A collision in Kingsville will see an intersection closed for this afternoon.

The collision has damaged a hydro pole at the intersection of Road 2 East at Union Road in Ruthven.

Union Road - also known as County Road 45 - is closed between County Road 20 and County Road 34.

Hydro crews are on the scene and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The closure is expected to be in place for a number of hours.