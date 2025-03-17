A full liquidation at Canada’s oldest company could begin as soon as Tuesday, and last for up to 12 weeks.

Lawyers for Hudson’s Bay were in court Monday seeking approval from a judge to begin the liquidation of all 80 stores, as it doesn't have the necessary financing to keep operations going.

9,000 jobs are at risk, including 58 in Windsor.

Unifor Local 240 represents nine full-time and 49 part-time employees at the Devonshire Mall location.

Local 240 President Jodi Nesbitt says while they've seen the writing on the wall for quite some time, some employees are still trying to remain hopeful things can be turned around.

"We want to make sure that we're preparing them for the worst case scenario, just out of experience, and out of seeing what how things typically turn out in these situations, we want to make sure that they are equipped or they're prepared," she said.

Nesbitt says the union will focus on making sure their member receive their entitlements.

"They are paid, that their pensions are looked at and made sure that they're funded properly," Nesbitt said. "Our union is busy behind the scenes getting all that information and getting all the data that we need."

Nesbitt says all members will be offered supports throughout the process.

"Job action centres, EI, we have a really good relationship down here in Windsor at the Unemployed Help Centre," she said. "We'll be doing behind the scenes, we'll be getting stuff like that gathered for our members to make sure that they have all the tools they need to adjust to all of this."

The judge delayed their decision on Monday, wanting more time to digest issues raised in court.

-With files from CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian and The Canadian Press