Unifor is kicking off Auto Talks 2026 by targeting Ford Motor Company first in negotiations with the Detroit Three automakers.

Bargaining with Ford will begin on June 22, and aims to establish a framework for talks with General Motors and Stellantis.

Unifor says part of the reason why it decided to start negotiations with Ford first is because it has a long-standing and productive working relationship with the company.

If an agreement is reached, this will set the pattern for subsequent contract talks with General Motors and Stellantis.

The talks come at a critical time for Canada's auto industry, with concerns over U.S. trade policy, looming renegotiations of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), electric vehicle market shifts and growing global competition.

James Stewart, President of Unifor Local 444 and Chair of the Stellantis Bargaining Committee, says while the union can't dictate the terms of tariffs and CUSMA renegotiations, the Canadian government can bargain with auto workers in mind.

"They can bargain with us in mind. They can make sure they're using the leverage, making sure that we're not just bargaining, for example, in the CUSMA renegotiation, not just dealing with aluminum individually, or steel individually, or oil individually... using our leverage to make sure we're protecting all of our industries. And when you look at the auto industry where you sell most of your cars into the U.S... it's important that they do that."

He says job security is always top of mind for most auto workers in today's environment.

"That's always our priority... making sure that people have jobs, making sure we're not being decimated by the current politics out of the U.S. and the current trade policies, so that's key. And then the other things that are always important: making sure we don't go concessionary, making sure we're making gains for our members, making sure we're looking at pensions and wages and making sure they're in the forefront for our members."

Stewart says locally the auto members are very diverse.

"We have a lot of seniority members. We have a lot of junior members. And the needs change the longer you're in your career. We have to make sure we're addressing all of them. We have to make sure we're looking after our senior members that are close for the retirement years. We have to make sure that a junior member has job security. That's key for them, making sure they're going to last a 30-year job where they can retire one day with some dignity and good benefits and a pension."

The current collective agreements with Ford, GM, and Stellantis expires September 19th.

Members will be kept informed throughout the bargaining process with information on how to sign up for the latest updates forthcoming.

The Bargaining Committees consist of workers elected by fellow members at their workplaces, with support from National, Local, and Auto Council leadership.