Unifor sets July 10 deadline to reach tentative agreement with Ford Motor Company

Unifor has set a deadline of July 10 to reach a tentative agreement with Ford Motor Company as the union and automaker launch contract negotiations.

Collective bargaining talks kicked off Monday between Ford and Canada’s largest private sector union, which says it is anticipating “the most consequential round of auto bargaining” in its history.

Unifor, which represents nearly 19,000 Canadian autoworkers across the sector, uses pattern bargaining for its auto sector negotiations. The union chose Ford as its target to open the collective bargaining process, just as it did during the last round in 2023.

The talks come as the union says it is keen to secure protections around job security, with the auto manufacturing sector having lost nearly 6,500 total jobs since February 2025.

Ford Master Bargaining Chair and Unifor Local 200 President John D’Agnolo told a news conference Monday afternoon that challenges surrounding the auto industry are why they need a strong pattern agreement now.

D’Agnolo says none of the distractions created by tariffs, by U.S. President Donald Trump, or by the economy will lower the standards that must be met in this agreement.

“Our goal is to reach a deal that raises conditions throughout the Canadian auto industry while protecting good Canadian jobs from Windsor to Oakville to our parts depots in Paris, Castleman, Edmonton, and beyond,” he says.

D’Agnolo says they’ve worked through difficult conditions before.

“We believe negotiating right here, right now with Ford is the best option to reach an agreement that can be carried across the Detroit 3,” he says.

The latest round of bargaining comes amid difficult conditions for the Canadian auto sector as it copes with U.S. tariffs, uncertainty linked to the future of CUSMA, and the introduction of Chinese electric vehicles into Canada.

A 25 per cent tariff on all cars and trucks not built in the U.S., along with their parts, remains in place. CUSMA-compliant auto and truck parts are not currently subject to that levy.

Ford has said both stability and flexibility are key as it contends with an evolving landscape, citing rising costs, new competitors, and shifting product demand that are reshaping its considerations around potential investments.

Talks with Stellantis and General Motors are expected to come after a deal is reached with Ford.

Current deals signed by the Detroit Three automakers and Unifor three years ago are set to expire Sept. 20.

With files from the Canadian Press